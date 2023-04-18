Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Yantarny, Russia

6 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Yantarnyy, Russia
2 room apartment
Yantarnyy, Russia
2 Number of rooms 4/6 Floor
€ 88,329
One bedroom apartment, first line from the sea, on the fourth floor of a six-story house. Th…
1 room apartmentin Yantarnyy, Russia
1 room apartment
Yantarnyy, Russia
1 Number of rooms 3/6 Floor
€ 77,322
1 room apartmentin Yantarnyy, Russia
1 room apartment
Yantarnyy, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1/6 Floor
€ 73,271
One-room apartment on the second floor of a six-story house. The room is bright with two lar…
1 room apartmentin Yantarnyy, Russia
1 room apartment
Yantarnyy, Russia
1 Number of rooms 2/7 Floor
€ 65,255
2 room apartmentin Yantarnyy, Russia
2 room apartment
Yantarnyy, Russia
2 Number of rooms 2/7 Floor
€ 84,787
Selling 2 - a room apartment on the first line from the sea in Amber. Area: 58.2 sq.m. Gray …
3 room apartmentin Yantarnyy, Russia
3 room apartment
Yantarnyy, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/3 Floor
€ 100,358
Selling 3k apartment in Yantarn, st. Sovetskaya d.38, k. 2A 2 - kitchen-living rooms, 2 - sl…

