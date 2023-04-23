Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 6/15 Floor
€ 155,562
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 3/18 Floor
€ 125,475
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 14/30 Floor
€ 109,048
5 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
5 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 126 m² 8/16 Floor
€ 286,010
For sale 5 bedroom apartment, with an area of 125.5 square meters. m on the 8th f…
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 11/15 Floor
€ 135,226
For sale 1 apartment on the 11th floor 15-storey building in building …
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 7/12 Floor
€ 60,341
For sale 1-room apartment, with an area of 37.1 square meters. m on the 7th floor of the com…
4 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
4 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 11/16 Floor
€ 185,493
Apartment in Saratov, Russia
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
Price on request
2 room apartment in Veshki, Russia
2 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
2 Number of rooms 57 m²
€ 165,521
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 15/15 Floor
€ 128,731
1 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
1 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
1 Number of rooms 29 m² Number of floors 17
€ 80,080
For sale spacious apartment with practical layout in the Moscow region, Mytishchi. LCD comfo…
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 18/18 Floor
€ 163,711

