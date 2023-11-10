Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Western Administrative Okrug
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Western Administrative Okrug, Russia

1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/10
€101,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/10
€115,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/10
€99,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 9/10
€121,000

