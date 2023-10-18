Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Western Administrative Okrug, Russia

10 properties total found
Room 3 rooms in Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Room 3 rooms
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/5
In the Presnensky district (CAO), 1/3 of the share in the 3-room apartment is for sale. The …
€45,309
1 room apartment in Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 24/25
1k apartment with design repair. Apartment: spacious hall, kitchen-living room, bedroom and …
€223,461
3 room apartment in Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 20/22
Great offer with river views !! Spacious, bright, three-room apartment in a beautiful reside…
€210,947
2 room apartment in Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 9/41
2 bedroom apartment in LCD business class Heart of the capital. Real object! The windows o…
€286,613
3 room apartment in Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 16/39
Residential complex - a business class project in which there is everything for a comfortabl…
€255,523
1 room apartment in Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 9/31
€137,486
3 room apartment in Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 26/39
If you have questions, write and I will hold a free online meeting with you, where I will te…
€368,453
3 room apartment in Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 23/33
We offer you a nice apartment in one of the most luxurious areas of Moscow by a proven devel…
€390,901
1 room apartment in Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 37/77
Batch number: 3972530, sole direct owner. I will sell apartments with panoramic glazing and …
€298,175
3 room apartment with parking in Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment with parking
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 269 m²
Floor 69/75
Lot number: 3876242, For true luxury connoisseurs, an apartment is sold in the multifunction…
€8,51M

Properties features in Western Administrative Okrug, Russia

