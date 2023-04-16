Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Vyborgsky District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Vyborgsky District, Russia

Roschinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
9
Polyanskoe selskoe poselenie
5
Pervomayskoe selskoe poselenie
4
Roshchino
3
Vyborg
2
Krasnoselskoe selskoe poselenie
1
Seleznevskoe selskoe poselenie
1
Housein Ovsyanoe, Russia
House
Ovsyanoe, Russia
95 m²
€ 124,781
Art. 40174887 Country new house on the shores of Lake Nakhimov in the club KP "Admiral"! …
Housein Ovsyanoe, Russia
House
Ovsyanoe, Russia
95 m²
€ 126,989
Housein Roshchino, Russia
House
Roshchino, Russia
255 m²
€ 541,085
Housein Roshchino, Russia
House
Roshchino, Russia
299 m²
€ 607,341
Housein Ganino, Russia
House
Ganino, Russia
218 m²
€ 1,049,043
Townhousein Vyborg, Russia
Townhouse
Vyborg, Russia
201 m²
€ 77,298
Townhousein Vyborg, Russia
Townhouse
Vyborg, Russia
201 m²
€ 77,298
Housein Leninskoe, Russia
House
Leninskoe, Russia
300 m²
€ 1,038,000
Housein Leninskoe, Russia
House
Leninskoe, Russia
300 m²
€ 1,424,490
Housein Ovsyanoe, Russia
House
Ovsyanoe, Russia
313 m²
€ 380,968
Housein Roshchino, Russia
House
Roshchino, Russia
207 m²
€ 209,809
Art. 34081168 It is offered for sale an individual house of 206.9 m2 with a ceiling height …
Housein Roschinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Roschinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
250 m²
€ 353,362
Art. 33811424 Dear customer! We present to your attention an environmentally friendly, spec…
Housein Bolshoe Pole, Russia
House
Bolshoe Pole, Russia
157 m²
€ 353,362
Art. 32669696   & nbsp; Dear customer! You are lucky!   You have found a golden n…
Housein Sanatoriy Sosnovyy Bor, Russia
House
Sanatoriy Sosnovyy Bor, Russia
256 m²
€ 382,625
Art. 31608818 The village of Starorusskoye is located in the Vyborg district, 1.5 hours fro…
Housein Sanatoriy Sosnovyy Bor, Russia
House
Sanatoriy Sosnovyy Bor, Russia
185 m²
€ 229,575
Art. 31607237 The village of Starorusskoye is located in the Vyborg district, 1.5 hours from…
Housein Ovsyanoe, Russia
House
Ovsyanoe, Russia
252 m²
€ 265,021
Art. 31534952 Hello, our valued buyer! On the shores of the most beautiful Nakhimov Lake & n…
Housein Tarasovo, Russia
House
Tarasovo, Russia
185 m²
€ 176,681
Art. 29322623 Dear ladies and gentlemen! Have you dreamed of a quiet and secluded country li…
Housein Sanatoriy Sosnovyy Bor, Russia
House
Sanatoriy Sosnovyy Bor, Russia
177 m²
€ 251,439
Art. 23784332 The village of Starorusskoye is located in the Vyborg district, 1.5 hours from…
Housein Sanatoriy Sosnovyy Bor, Russia
House
Sanatoriy Sosnovyy Bor, Russia
177 m²
€ 229,575
Art. 23784516 The village of Starorusskoye is located in the Vyborg district, 1.5 hours from…
Housein Korobicyno, Russia
House
Korobicyno, Russia
132 m²
€ 165,638
Art. 3358744 In the picturesque place of the Vyborg district of the Leningrad region, in 2 -…
Housein Pervomayskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Pervomayskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
128 m²
€ 204,287
Art. 3345648 A cozy house in a finished cottage village is offered to your attention. The c…
Housein Pervomayskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Pervomayskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
237 m²
€ 330,172
Art. 3345680 A cozy house in a finished cottage village is offered to your attention. The c…

