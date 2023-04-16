Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Vyborgsky District

Residential properties for sale in Vyborgsky District, Russia

Roschinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
9
Polyanskoe selskoe poselenie
5
Pervomayskoe selskoe poselenie
4
Roshchino
3
Vyborg
2
Krasnoselskoe selskoe poselenie
1
Seleznevskoe selskoe poselenie
1
22 properties total found
Housein Ovsyanoe, Russia
House
Ovsyanoe, Russia
95 m²
€ 124,781
Art. 40174887 Country new house on the shores of Lake Nakhimov in the club KP "Admiral"! …
Housein Ovsyanoe, Russia
House
Ovsyanoe, Russia
95 m²
€ 126,989
Housein Roshchino, Russia
House
Roshchino, Russia
255 m²
€ 541,085
Housein Roshchino, Russia
House
Roshchino, Russia
299 m²
€ 607,341
Housein Ganino, Russia
House
Ganino, Russia
218 m²
€ 1,049,043
Townhousein Vyborg, Russia
Townhouse
Vyborg, Russia
201 m²
€ 77,298
Townhousein Vyborg, Russia
Townhouse
Vyborg, Russia
201 m²
€ 77,298
Housein Leninskoe, Russia
House
Leninskoe, Russia
300 m²
€ 1,038,000
Housein Leninskoe, Russia
House
Leninskoe, Russia
300 m²
€ 1,424,490
Housein Ovsyanoe, Russia
House
Ovsyanoe, Russia
313 m²
€ 380,968
Housein Roshchino, Russia
House
Roshchino, Russia
207 m²
€ 209,809
Art. 34081168 It is offered for sale an individual house of 206.9 m2 with a ceiling height …
Housein Roschinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Roschinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
250 m²
€ 353,362
Art. 33811424 Dear customer! We present to your attention an environmentally friendly, spec…
Housein Bolshoe Pole, Russia
House
Bolshoe Pole, Russia
157 m²
€ 353,362
Art. 32669696   & nbsp; Dear customer! You are lucky!   You have found a golden n…
Housein Sanatoriy Sosnovyy Bor, Russia
House
Sanatoriy Sosnovyy Bor, Russia
256 m²
€ 382,625
Art. 31608818 The village of Starorusskoye is located in the Vyborg district, 1.5 hours fro…
Housein Sanatoriy Sosnovyy Bor, Russia
House
Sanatoriy Sosnovyy Bor, Russia
185 m²
€ 229,575
Art. 31607237 The village of Starorusskoye is located in the Vyborg district, 1.5 hours from…
Housein Ovsyanoe, Russia
House
Ovsyanoe, Russia
252 m²
€ 265,021
Art. 31534952 Hello, our valued buyer! On the shores of the most beautiful Nakhimov Lake & n…
Housein Tarasovo, Russia
House
Tarasovo, Russia
185 m²
€ 176,681
Art. 29322623 Dear ladies and gentlemen! Have you dreamed of a quiet and secluded country li…
Housein Sanatoriy Sosnovyy Bor, Russia
House
Sanatoriy Sosnovyy Bor, Russia
177 m²
€ 251,439
Art. 23784332 The village of Starorusskoye is located in the Vyborg district, 1.5 hours from…
Housein Sanatoriy Sosnovyy Bor, Russia
House
Sanatoriy Sosnovyy Bor, Russia
177 m²
€ 229,575
Art. 23784516 The village of Starorusskoye is located in the Vyborg district, 1.5 hours from…
Housein Korobicyno, Russia
House
Korobicyno, Russia
132 m²
€ 165,638
Art. 3358744 In the picturesque place of the Vyborg district of the Leningrad region, in 2 -…
Housein Pervomayskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Pervomayskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
128 m²
€ 204,287
Art. 3345648 A cozy house in a finished cottage village is offered to your attention. The c…
Housein Pervomayskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Pervomayskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
237 m²
€ 330,172
Art. 3345680 A cozy house in a finished cottage village is offered to your attention. The c…

Properties features in Vyborgsky District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir