  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Tatishchevsky District
  5. Vyazovskoe selskoe poselenie

Residential properties for sale in Vyazovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
€ 396,953
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
1 room apartment in South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
€ 111,377
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 7/18
€ 82,980
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 9/12
€ 70,797
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, with an area of 38.8 square meters. m on the 9th floor of the …
9 room house in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
Rooms 11
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 449,225
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 10/16
€ 154,065
4 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
4 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 11/16
€ 340,300
For sale 4-to apartment on the 11th floor of a 16-story house i…
2 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
€ 370,262
ROTTERDAM is a business-class residential complex that reflects all the basic life values of…
2 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 32
€ 851,648
For sale apartments in the residential complex Poklonnaya, 9. Housing of a business class. F…
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 12/18
€ 99,973
4 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
4 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 12/12
€ 221,288
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/9
€ 56,744
SALE FROM THE OWN! Any types of calculations For sale 1-room apartment ( 40 sq.m ) at the ad…

