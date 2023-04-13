Russia
Realting.com
Russia
Northwestern Federal District
Vsevolozhsky District
Houses
Houses for sale in Vsevolozhsky District, Russia
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie
12
Agalatovskoe selskoe poselenie
6
Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie
6
Toksovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
5
Vsevolozhsk
5
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie
4
Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
4
Toksovo
4
Morozovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
2
Kuyvozovskoe selskoe poselenie
1
Sertolovo
1
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
45 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Toksovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
202 m²
€ 197,115
Art. 41921150 We offer you a modern ergonomic house in the business class village, made usi…
Cottage 14 rooms
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
14 Number of rooms
707 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,596,159
House
Toksovo, Russia
318 m²
€ 576,391
Art. 41923674 Dear customer! A mansion in a unique place is offered to your attention! Hist…
House
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
615 m²
€ 3,314,248
Art. 41182560 Country Residence with terraces on the lake! 45 acres and your pond! Bathro…
House
Agalatovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
186 m²
€ 299,280
Art. 41860456 A cozy country house is offered to your attention! Located in the landscape…
House
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
180 m²
€ 310,364
Art. 41287355 For sale is a family country house in KP "Ryzhiki" just a 7-minute drive from…
2 room house
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 67,615
Leningrad Region, Vsevolozhsky District, AOZT Vsevolozhskoye « Krestyan obesity », st. Perso…
4 room house
Morozovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms
111 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 77,037
Urgent sale of a plot of 12 acres with a new built 2-storey house. The house has all the com…
House
Vartemyagi, Russia
310 m²
€ 260,484
Art. 39547053 We bring to your attention a bath complex with a swimming pool and our own ac…
House
Sertolovo, Russia
330 m²
€ 493,258
Art. 39300296 Dear customer. An ideal place for life and relaxation, surrounded by fores…
House
Poroshkino, Russia
278 m²
€ 254,942
Art. 38786112 Family house for sale in a cottage village of business class. Closed territor…
House
Kovalevo, Russia
125 m²
€ 151,303
Art. 38896180 Dear our customer! It is offered for sale a NEW cozy, country house in the …
House
Kovalevo, Russia
125 m²
€ 151,303
Art. 38905497 Dear our customer! It is offered for sale a NEW cozy, country house in th…
2 room house
Morozovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 17,735
Land for sale with a good summer home. Developed gardening, near the Danube railway station,…
House
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
180 m²
€ 182,893
Art. 37803791 Dear buyer, we present to your attention a modern one-story house located on …
House
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
120 m²
€ 99,760
Art. 37132110 Dear buyer, we present to your attention a modern one-story house located on …
House
Toksovo, Russia
228 m²
€ 498,800
Art. 37525694 An individual house of 228.3 m2 is offered for sale, on a plot of 8 acres, in…
House
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
420 m²
€ 820,249
House
Vartemyagi, Russia
150 m²
€ 160,724
House
Särki, Russia
362 m²
€ 720,489
Art. 14199696 Dear customer! We propose to consider the unique offer – a real Finnish house…
House
Gorodok, Russia
497 m²
€ 432,293
Art. 32484704 Dear customer! In the convenient location of the Vsevolozhsky district, the…
4 room house
Koltushi, Russia
4 Number of rooms
141 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 105,191
A call separates you from the house of your dreams. An offer for connoisseurs of suburban li…
House
Zapadnaya Litsa, Russia
434 m²
€ 1,186,035
Art. 25380320 Dear customer! Exclusive offer in the market of suburban real estate in St. Pe…
House
Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
140 m²
€ 166,267
Art. 26039960 Dear customers, we present to your & nbsp; attention a completely new and full…
House
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
320 m²
€ 720,489
Art. 24245777 Dear customer! We present to your attention a luxurious luxury house only 9…
Townhouse
Kirpole, Russia
202 m²
€ 163,495
Art. 24194043 Duplex 201.9 m2 on IZHS on site 6 with all communications without interior dec…
House
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
186 m²
€ 83,133
Art. 24005353 Hello, dear Buyer!You are offered a townhouse of 186 m2 with a plot of 2.5 acr…
House
Vaskelovo, Russia
223 m²
€ 764,826
Art. 23910145 Dear customer!We are pleased to offer you an elite cabin on the lake at 20 - a…
5 room house
Kirpole, Russia
5 Number of rooms
150 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 429,522
Art. 52960803 Finnish approach in suburban construction. House for sale HONKA 200 sq.m. in t…
House
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
289 m²
€ 315,907
Art. 18172910 Your attention is offered for sale in a 290 square meter house, located on the…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
