Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Gatchinsky District
  5. Voyskovickoe selskoe poselenie
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Voyskovickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room housein Voyskovicy, Russia
3 room house
Voyskovicy, Russia
3 Number of rooms 140 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 46,226

Properties features in Voyskovickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir