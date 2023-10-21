Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Voshodovskiy selsovet
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Voshodovskiy selsovet, Russia

Apartment in Voshodovskiy selsovet, Russia
Apartment
Voshodovskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/2
Cozy 2-room apartment in the village. Turtles on the ground floor with a balcony and a small…
€2,175

