Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Vorotynsky District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Vorotynsky District, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Vorotynsky District, Russia
House
Vorotynsky District, Russia
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 7,630

Properties features in Vorotynsky District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir