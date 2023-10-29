Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Vorotynets

Residential properties for sale in Vorotynets, Russia

1 property total found
House in Vorotynets, Russia
House
Vorotynets, Russia
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 2
Location: Vorotynsky district, p. Kekino. The house is attached to it, the roof is replaced,…
€2,511
