  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Volosovsky District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Volosovsky District, Russia

Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie
6
Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie
4
Klopickoe selskoe poselenie
3
Begunickoe selskoe poselenie
1
Rabitickoe selskoe poselenie
1
Volosovo
1
16 properties total found
5 room housein Volosovo, Russia
5 room house
Volosovo, Russia
5 Number of rooms 97 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 35,343
2 room housein Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 31,477
Selling a great winter house in the village. Brukhovitsy Volosovsky district. The house is …
4 room housein Klopickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house
Klopickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms 110 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 76,209
2 room housein Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 18,776
2 room housein Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms 84 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 29,269
2 room housein Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 12,149
I will sell an excellent frame house on the land plot of 15 IZhS acres in a new stretch in t…
3 room housein Izvara, Russia
3 room house
Izvara, Russia
3 Number of rooms 86 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 39,753
Selling a winter house & nbsp; on a land & nbsp; 36 LPX acres & nbsp; in Volosovsky distric…
4 room housein Terpilitsy, Russia
4 room house
Terpilitsy, Russia
4 Number of rooms 90 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 115,947
Real estate agency "REAL" offers for sale an excellent winter house located on a land plot o…
2 room housein Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 27,606
Residential building for sale in the village. Sturmangof, 85 km from St. Petersburg in the V…
2 room housein Beseda, Russia
2 room house
Beseda, Russia
2 Number of rooms 34 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 13,803
Offered for sale & nbsp; a large, dry plot of 42 acres, the purpose of LPH, with a small coz…
Housein Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
1 Number of rooms 76 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 50,796
For sale a residential building and property in the village of Lisino, Volosovsky district. …
2 room housein Kalozhicy, Russia
2 room house
Kalozhicy, Russia
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 8,724
Half of the house with an area of 44.5 sq m is offered for sale. on 21 hundredth of land in …
8 room housein Klopickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
8 room house
Klopickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
8 Number of rooms 173 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 44,170
Sale and nbsp; warm winter house with 2 floors with an area of 173.7. The property is fenced…
Cottage 12 roomsin Torosovo, Russia
Cottage 12 rooms
Torosovo, Russia
12 Number of rooms 2 bath 397 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 679,117
I offer Manor for sale for dependent personal agriculture: 80 acres and nbsp; LPX destinatio…
4 room housein Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms 63 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 54,882
Art. 56553512 I will sell an excellent winter house from the beam to the der. Smerdovitsy Vo…
4 room housein Kikerino, Russia
4 room house
Kikerino, Russia
4 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 29,804
I will sell a winter house of 54.1m2 on a land plot of 14 acres. Volosovsky district, Kaliti…

