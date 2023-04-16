Russia
Show properties list
Realting.com
Russia
Northwestern Federal District
Volosovsky District
Houses
Houses for sale in Volosovsky District, Russia
House
16 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
5 room house
Volosovo, Russia
5 Number of rooms
97 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 35,343
2 room house
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 31,477
Selling a great winter house in the village. Brukhovitsy Volosovsky district. The house is …
4 room house
Klopickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms
110 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 76,209
2 room house
Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 18,776
2 room house
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms
84 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 29,269
2 room house
Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 12,149
I will sell an excellent frame house on the land plot of 15 IZhS acres in a new stretch in t…
3 room house
Izvara, Russia
3 Number of rooms
86 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 39,753
Selling a winter house & nbsp; on a land & nbsp; 36 LPX acres & nbsp; in Volosovsky distric…
4 room house
Terpilitsy, Russia
4 Number of rooms
90 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 115,947
Real estate agency "REAL" offers for sale an excellent winter house located on a land plot o…
2 room house
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms
41 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 27,606
Residential building for sale in the village. Sturmangof, 85 km from St. Petersburg in the V…
2 room house
Beseda, Russia
2 Number of rooms
34 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 13,803
Offered for sale & nbsp; a large, dry plot of 42 acres, the purpose of LPH, with a small coz…
House
Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
1 Number of rooms
76 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 50,796
For sale a residential building and property in the village of Lisino, Volosovsky district. …
2 room house
Kalozhicy, Russia
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 8,724
Half of the house with an area of 44.5 sq m is offered for sale. on 21 hundredth of land in …
8 room house
Klopickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
8 Number of rooms
173 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 44,170
Sale and nbsp; warm winter house with 2 floors with an area of 173.7. The property is fenced…
Cottage 12 rooms
Torosovo, Russia
12 Number of rooms
2 bath
397 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 679,117
I offer Manor for sale for dependent personal agriculture: 80 acres and nbsp; LPX destinatio…
4 room house
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms
63 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 54,882
Art. 56553512 I will sell an excellent winter house from the beam to the der. Smerdovitsy Vo…
4 room house
Kikerino, Russia
4 Number of rooms
54 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 29,804
I will sell a winter house of 54.1m2 on a land plot of 14 acres. Volosovsky district, Kaliti…
Properties features in Volosovsky District, Russia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Search using the map