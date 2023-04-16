Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Volosovsky District
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Volosovsky District, Russia

Klopickoe selskoe poselenie
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 12 roomsin Torosovo, Russia
Cottage 12 rooms
Torosovo, Russia
12 Number of rooms 2 bath 397 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 679,117
I offer Manor for sale for dependent personal agriculture: 80 acres and nbsp; LPX destinatio…

Properties features in Volosovsky District, Russia

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir