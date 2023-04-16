Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Volosovsky District, Russia

Volosovo
9
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie
7
Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie
4
Klopickoe selskoe poselenie
4
Begunickoe selskoe poselenie
2
Rabitickoe selskoe poselenie
2
28 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Begunitsy, Russia
3 room apartment
Begunitsy, Russia
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 62,955
2 room apartmentin Volosovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 38,657
5 room housein Volosovo, Russia
5 room house
Volosovo, Russia
5 Number of rooms 97 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 35,343
2 room apartmentin Rabiticy, Russia
2 room apartment
Rabiticy, Russia
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 27,612
2 room apartmentin Torosovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Torosovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 20,985
2 room housein Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 31,477
Selling a great winter house in the village. Brukhovitsy Volosovsky district. The house is …
3 room apartmentin Volosovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 51,910
SPb ( from Red Village ) 40 km 3-room apartment for sale in. Volosovo on 2 / 5 et. panel hou…
3 room apartmentin Volosovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
3 Number of rooms 74 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 51,800
I will sell 3 com apartment in. Volosovo. The opener, two rooms and a kitchen overlook the c…
4 room apartmentin Volosovo, Russia
4 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
4 Number of rooms 62 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 49,701
1 room apartmentin Volosovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 30,925
4 room housein Klopickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house
Klopickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms 110 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 76,209
2 room housein Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 18,776
2 room housein Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms 84 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 29,269
2 room housein Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 12,149
I will sell an excellent frame house on the land plot of 15 IZhS acres in a new stretch in t…
3 room apartmentin Volosovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
3 Number of rooms 71 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 62,392
In the center of Volosovo, on the 2/5-story panel house of the 121st series, an excellent sp…
3 room housein Izvara, Russia
3 room house
Izvara, Russia
3 Number of rooms 86 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 39,753
Selling a winter house & nbsp; on a land & nbsp; 36 LPX acres & nbsp; in Volosovsky distric…
4 room housein Terpilitsy, Russia
4 room house
Terpilitsy, Russia
4 Number of rooms 90 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 115,947
Real estate agency "REAL" offers for sale an excellent winter house located on a land plot o…
2 room housein Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 27,606
Residential building for sale in the village. Sturmangof, 85 km from St. Petersburg in the V…
2 room apartmentin Volosovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 43,627
I will sell 2-room apartment in the city of Volosovo. 65 km from Spb. Direct message. The ap…
2 room housein Beseda, Russia
2 room house
Beseda, Russia
2 Number of rooms 34 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 13,803
Offered for sale & nbsp; a large, dry plot of 42 acres, the purpose of LPH, with a small coz…
Housein Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
1 Number of rooms 76 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 50,796
For sale a residential building and property in the village of Lisino, Volosovsky district. …
2 room housein Kalozhicy, Russia
2 room house
Kalozhicy, Russia
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 8,724
Half of the house with an area of 44.5 sq m is offered for sale. on 21 hundredth of land in …
8 room housein Klopickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
8 room house
Klopickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
8 Number of rooms 173 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 44,170
Sale and nbsp; warm winter house with 2 floors with an area of 173.7. The property is fenced…
Cottage 12 roomsin Torosovo, Russia
Cottage 12 rooms
Torosovo, Russia
12 Number of rooms 2 bath 397 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 679,117
I offer Manor for sale for dependent personal agriculture: 80 acres and nbsp; LPX destinatio…
3 room apartmentin Bolshaya Vruda, Russia
3 room apartment
Bolshaya Vruda, Russia
3 Number of rooms 55 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 27,606
Art. 56755883 I will sell 3 who has an apartment in the village of Bolshaya Vruda Volosovsky…
4 room housein Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms 63 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 54,882
Art. 56553512 I will sell an excellent winter house from the beam to the der. Smerdovitsy Vo…
4 room housein Kikerino, Russia
4 room house
Kikerino, Russia
4 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 29,804
I will sell a winter house of 54.1m2 on a land plot of 14 acres. Volosovsky district, Kaliti…
3 room apartmentin Volosovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 43,074

Properties features in Volosovsky District, Russia

