Realting.com
Russia
Volga Federal District
Villas
Villas for sale in Volga Federal District, Russia
Nizhny Novgorod Oblast
28
Nizhny Novgorod
6
Bezvodninskiy selsovet
2
Bor
2
Kamenskiy selsovet
2
Shapkinskiy selsovet
2
Bogoyavlenskiy selsovet
1
Bolsheelninskiy selsovet
1
Dudenevskiy selsovet
1
Kstovo
1
Reshetiha
1
Show more
Show less
Villa
Clear all
28 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
191 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 387,955
A deposit was made until May 31, 2023. ! I bring to your attention a land plot of 28 a…
Villa Villa
Bor, Russia
220 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 149,640
Great location, center of. Bor, near ZhK Gorky Park. 1st floor: entrance hall, hall, kitchen…
Villa Villa
Gremyachaya Polyana, Russia
152 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 188,435
Villa Villa
Orinkino, Russia
140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 88,565
Villa Villa
Bor, Russia
266 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 169,592
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
340 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 217,200
House for sale in the private sector in an automobile factory. Built in 1996, in 2021. Desig…
Villa Villa
Beshencevo, Russia
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 101,977
House 2 brick floors, j / w railway blocks, solid foundation slab, 50 meter basement, iron g…
Villa Villa
Novopokrovskoe, Russia
323 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 332,422
Clean sale!One adult owner!Owned for more than 5 years!For sale country house, the village o…
Villa Villa
Kantaurovo, Russia
160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 77,591
I bring to your attention a cottage microdistrict in the village of Kantaurovo, 15 km from. …
Villa Villa
Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
407 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 188,435
Quiet cozy place. Bird singing and fresh air, near the forest. 15 minutes from Nizhny Novgor…
Villa Villa
Bezvodninskiy selsovet, Russia
306 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 172,418
For sale there is a country house in one of the most picturesque places in the town's Nizhny…
Villa Villa
Zelenyy Gorod, Russia
417 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 468,872
For sale two-storey cottage 417 m2 . Located in the Green City, on the Kudma River in the CP…
Villa Villa
Reshetiha, Russia
138 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 160,503
I bring to your attention a unique project !!!For sale a high-quality glued timber residenti…
Villa Villa
Sokolsky District, Russia
120 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 110,290
We offer a holiday home 120m2, IZHS 8 morning for sale, the house is ready for living, desig…
Villa Villa
Shapkinskiy selsovet, Russia
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 42,675
I sell the holiday home Bogorodsky, the village of Vypolezovo (34 km from Nizhny Novgorod). …
Villa Villa
Shapkinskiy selsovet, Russia
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 42,675
I sell the holiday home Bogorodsky, the village of Vypolezovo (34 km from Nizhny Novgorod). …
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
302 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 343,618
For sale holiday home in the Nizhny Novgorod region, d. Sartakovo. Cottage Village Silver Ke…
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
468 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 221,456
On sale a castle within the city with chic design repairs . Izhs, central water, septic tank…
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
950 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 942,177
A unique house of 700sq.m for sale in the elite cottage village of "Alexandrovskaya Sloboda"…
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
483 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 264,918
For sale Cottage Duplex in the cottage village Green Dol. 3-5 room apartments we take into a…
Villa Villa
Bezvodninskiy selsovet, Russia
146 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 54,314
In picturesque places, not far from the Volga, next to. Anhydrous, in the village of Mikhalc…
Villa Villa
Gryaznaya, Russia
146 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 38,796
The village is located 3 km west of the city of Vyksa. Residential building with land. House…
Villa Villa
Barminskiy selsovet, Russia
322 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 60,964
The house is located in a picturesque, environmentally friendly area of the Nizhny Novgorod …
Villa Villa
Beshencevo, Russia
250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 138,556
Tiz Nadezhda, Prioksky district. The cottage is two floors, the first floor is fully ready f…
Villa Villa
Kamenki, Russia
330 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 216,147
Three-level cottage is located 19 km from the city (15 min from N. Novgorod) in the village …
Villa Villa
Kusakovka, Russia
365 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 125,254
You have a big family and you are looking for a spacious house where everyone will have a pl…
Villa Villa
Kstovo, Russia
350 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 77,591
Cottage for sale in Kstovo (10 in size?14 m), with a completed exterior, without interior de…
Villa Villa
Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 281,545
very pleasant, beautiful, cozy, fully prepared for living, equipped with everything necessar…
