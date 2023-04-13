Show property on map Show properties list
  4. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Volga Federal District, Russia

Nizhny Novgorod Oblast
28
Afoninskiy selsovet
17
Nizhny Novgorod
8
28 properties total found
Townhousein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
91 m² Number of floors 2
€ 116,387
Townhousein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
91 m² Number of floors 2
€ 116,387
Townhousein Novopokrovskoe, Russia
Townhouse
Novopokrovskoe, Russia
104 m² Number of floors 3
€ 68,169
We offer for sale 2 and 3 floors, a separate entrance, without repair, free layout. There is…
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
92 m² Number of floors 2
€ 121,929
Townhouses for sale at the construction stage in the Baden-Baden KP with a total area of 92 …
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
73 m² Number of floors 3
€ 94,218
Townhouses for sale at the construction stage in the Baden-Baden KP with a total area of 73 …
Townhousein Podnove, Russia
Townhouse
Podnove, Russia
220 m² Number of floors 3
€ 216,036
A townhouse of increased comfort, convenient location - on the embankment of the rowing chan…
Townhousein Podnove, Russia
Townhouse
Podnove, Russia
160 m² Number of floors 3
€ 165,047
A townhouse of increased comfort, convenient location - on the embankment of the rowing chan…
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
105 m² Number of floors 2
€ 143,388
I sell a townhouse ( a residential building of blocked buildings ) in the elite KP Baden-Bad…
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
131 m² Number of floors 2
€ 156,180
I sell a townhouse ( a residential building of blocked buildings ) in the elite KP Baden-Bad…
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
73 m² Number of floors 3
€ 105,611
I sell a townhouse ( a residential building of blocked buildings ) in the elite KP Baden-Bad…
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
91 m² Number of floors 3
€ 121,818
I sell a townhouse (united building house) in the elite KP Baden-Baden at the price of an ap…
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
91 m² Number of floors 3
€ 94,694
I sell a townhouse (united building house) in the elite KP Baden-Baden.  Area 72 m.sq., spac…
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
265 m² Number of floors 3
€ 92,001
For sale townhouse: Nizhny Novgorod region, Kstovsky district, rural settlement Afoninsky vi…
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
241 m² Number of floors 2
€ 154,074
For sale 1 section in Cottage Duplex in the cottage village of Green Duty. 3 - 5 room apartm…
Townhousein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
91 m² Number of floors 2
€ 132,902
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand.rub. Discount when con…
Townhousein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
216 m² Number of floors 3
€ 99,760
Townhouse for sale with a total area of 216 square meters. m. On the ground 2, 5 the hundred…
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
131 m² Number of floors 3
€ 147,149
Shares of the month : "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand.rub. Discount when …
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
109 m² Number of floors 2
€ 149,529
Townhouse for the price of an apartment in the elite village of Baden-Baden on Kazan highway…
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
105 m² Number of floors 2
€ 122,895
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
105 m² Number of floors 3
€ 133,215
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
Townhousein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
113 m² Number of floors 3
€ 153,364
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
Townhousein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
102 m² Number of floors 3
€ 121,818
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
Townhousein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 117,684
Promotion! Townhouse in the elite cottage village "Prague" within the borders of Vaneev and …
Townhousein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 97,654
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - discount 200 thousand rubles. Discount when concl…
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
91 m² Number of floors 2
€ 107,501
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
73 m² Number of floors 2
€ 89,229
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
73 m² Number of floors 3
€ 98,598
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
265 m² Number of floors 3
€ 74,155
I sell a townhouse in Afonino on East Street extreme compartment in a row of 8 pieces.Storey…

