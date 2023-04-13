Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Rooms

Number of rooms for sale in Volga Federal District, Russia

Nizhny Novgorod
6
Nizhny Novgorod Oblast
6
Room To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Roomin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
12 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 6,429
Roomin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
16 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 18,289
Roomin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
11 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 3,880
Roomin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
17 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 12,193
Roomin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
11 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 17,735
Two bright, spacious, combined rooms for sale ! According to the documents of the apartment …
Roomin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
11 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 11,084
I sell rooms 11.9 square meters. in an apartment with three bedrooms. Places of common use i…

Properties features in Volga Federal District, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go