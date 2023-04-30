Russia
Realting.com
Russia
North Caucasus Federal District
Vladikavkaz City District
Vladikavkaz
Duplexes
Pool Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Vladikavkaz, Russia
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Duplex 4 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
5 Floor
€ 291,500
Put on sale duplex layout 3 + 1 in the center of Alanya. The apartment with a total area of …
Duplex 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
1 Floor
€ 166,920
We present to your attention the project of a residential complex right in the city center. …
Duplex 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
1 Floor
€ 289,000
Duplex 4 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
4 Floor
€ 291,500
Duplex 5 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
235 m²
6 Floor
€ 385,000
Duplex 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
1 Floor
€ 215,000
A new residential complex project at the very beginning of its construction in the center of…
Duplex 4 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
55 m²
1 Floor
€ 199,000
Duplex 4 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
1 Floor
€ 207,500
Duplex 4 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
1 Floor
€ 215,000
Duplex 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
1 Floor
€ 232,000
Duplex 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
104 m²
4 Floor
€ 374,998
Duplex 5 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
4 Floor
€ 340,000
Duplex 5 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
60 m²
4 Floor
€ 252,000
Duplex 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
4 Floor
€ 198,000
Duplex 4 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
4 Floor
€ 195,381
Duplex 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
4 Floor
€ 235,000
Duplex 4 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
4 Floor
€ 252,130
Duplex 5 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
4 Floor
€ 235,000
