Realting.com
Russia
North Caucasus Federal District
Vladikavkaz City District
Vladikavkaz
Residential properties for sale in Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
102 m²
3 Floor
€ 335,500
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
2 Floor
€ 330,000
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
1 Floor
€ 137,500
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
61 m²
1 Floor
€ 203,900
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
2 Floor
€ 335,000
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
1 Floor
€ 154,000
For sale apartment 2 + 1 in the center of Alanya. The apartment with a total area of 100m2 i…
Duplex 4 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
5 Floor
€ 291,500
Put on sale duplex layout 3 + 1 in the center of Alanya. The apartment with a total area of …
5 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
100 m²
1 Floor
€ 340,000
Pay attention to the new project in our catalog. This modern complex will be located in the …
Duplex 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
1 Floor
€ 166,920
We present to your attention the project of a residential complex right in the city center. …
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
5 Floor
€ 176,000
For sale apartment 2 + 1 in the center of Alanya. The apartment with a total area of 100m2 i…
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
1 Floor
€ 165,000
For sale apartment 2 + 1 in the center of Alanya. The apartment with a total area of 90m2 is…
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
3 Floor
€ 242,000
For sale apartment 2 + 1 in the center of Alanya. The apartment with a total area of 78m2 is…
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
4 Floor
€ 176,000
For sale apartment 1 + 1 in the center of Alanya. The apartment with a total area of 48m2 is…
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
115 m²
5 Floor
€ 176,000
For sale apartment 2 + 1 in the center of Alanya. The apartment with a total area of 115m2 i…
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
7 Floor
€ 264,000
We present to your attention an apartment located on the seventh floor of a residential comp…
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
1 Floor
€ 289,000
New residential complex project in the center of Alanya. The project consists of one 4-story…
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
4 Floor
€ 264,000
For sale apartment 1 + 1 in the center of Alanya. The apartment with a total area of 50m2 is…
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
74 m²
2 Floor
€ 352,000
For sale apartment 2 + 1 in the center of Alanya. The apartment with a total area of 74m2 is…
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
3 Floor
€ 253,000
We present to you the 1 + 1 layout apartment in the center of Alanya. The apartment is locat…
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
5 Floor
€ 165,000
Planning apartment 1 + 1, with a total area of 60m2, is located in the center of the tourist…
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
1 Floor
€ 289,000
New residential complex project in the center of Alanya. The project consists of one 5-story…
Duplex 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
1 Floor
€ 289,000
Duplex 4 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
4 Floor
€ 291,500
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
4 Floor
€ 176,000
We present to your attention the apartment located on the fourth floor of the residential co…
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
5 Floor
€ 286,000
We present to your attention an apartment located on the fifth floor of a residential comple…
4 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
2 Floor
€ 179,000
For sale is an apartment located on the second floor of a four-story residential complex. Th…
4 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
1 Floor
€ 253,000
For sale is an apartment located on the ground floor of a residential complex. The apartment…
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
1 Floor
€ 145,000
New residential complex project in the center of Alanya. The project consists of one 5-story…
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
4 Floor
€ 220,000
We present to your attention the apartment located on the fourth floor of the residential co…
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
1 Floor
€ 179,900
A new residential complex project in the center of Alanya has appeared in our catalog. The p…
