Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Kaarosta District
  5. Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Housein Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
85 m²
€ 72,519
Housein Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
37 m²
€ 47,974
Art. 42306841 A completely finished house with furniture and all necessary appliances. Mark…
Housein Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
85 m²
€ 81,445
Housein Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
250 m²
€ 143,923
Art. 33729777 EXCELLENT OPTION FOR buying real estate!!! A large residential landscaped hou…
3 room housein Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 70 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 44,616
Offered for sale 9 km from Red Village 20 km from St. Petersburg ( Small Carlino Vilozskoye…

Properties features in Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir