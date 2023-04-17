Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Gatchinsky District
  5. Verevskoe selskoe poselenie
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Maloe Verevo, Russia
2 room apartment
Maloe Verevo, Russia
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 63,073
Offered for sale 2-room apartment in a new panel house, in LCD « White Garden », built in 20…

Properties features in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir