  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Varnavinsky District

Residential properties for sale in Varnavinsky District, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms 5/9 Floor
€ 51,239
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
62 m²
€ 177,107
Art. 22869243 Apartments from two rooms are for sale in the business class house of the LCD …
2 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 16/16 Floor
€ 175,681
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, with an area of 60.5 square meters. m on the 16th floor of the…
2 room apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms 67 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 206,068
The apartment is located in a club house of business class in the Moscow district of St. Pet…
1 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 22 m² 13/30 Floor
€ 87,256
1 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m² 7/16 Floor
€ 107,252
For sale 1 bedroom apartment, with an area of 28.4 square meters. m on the 7th floor of the …
1 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
1 Number of rooms 36 m²
€ 107,894
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
Apartmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
60 m² 24/26 Floor
€ 84,432
2 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 8/14 Floor
€ 115,648
1 room apartmentin Konkovo District, Russia
1 room apartment
Konkovo District, Russia
1 Number of rooms 30 m²
€ 241,752
The building of the Architects LCD, fascinating with its architecture, effectively rises abo…
1 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 9/16 Floor
€ 84,487
3 room apartmentin Novodrozhzhino, Russia
3 room apartment
Novodrozhzhino, Russia
3 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 202,161
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …

