Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Vadsky District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Vadsky District, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Vadsky District, Russia
House
Vadsky District, Russia
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a house with a plot in a very beautiful and cozy place ( forest, river, lakes, 17th…
€10,874

Properties features in Vadsky District, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir