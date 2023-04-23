Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Vachsky District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Vachsky District, Russia

Kazakovskiy selsovet
1
House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Altunino, Russia
House
Altunino, Russia
93 m² Number of floors 1
€ 19,916
I sell the house in s. Altunino Vachsky district of Nizhny Novgorod region ( 100 km. from N.…

Properties features in Vachsky District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir