Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Saratovsky District
  5. Ust-Kurdyumskoe selskoe poselenie

Residential properties for sale in Ust-Kurdyumskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

2 properties total found
Cottagein Ust-Kurdyum, Russia
Cottage
Ust-Kurdyum, Russia
100 m² 1 Floor
Price on request
For salecountry house in the center of the most actively developing with. Ust-Kurdum. House …
Cottagein Ust-Kurdyum, Russia
Cottage
Ust-Kurdyum, Russia
4 221 m² 3 Floor
Price on request
For sale 3-storey brick cottage in the village of Ust-Kurdum, with a total area of 422.1 squ…

Properties features in Ust-Kurdyumskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir