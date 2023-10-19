Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Ulyanovka
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Ulyanovka, Russia

7 room house with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply in Ulyanovka, Russia
7 room house with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Ulyanovka, Russia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/2
Two-story residential building in the village of Ulyanovka, Tosnensky districtfoundation tap…
€79,867
