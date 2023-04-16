Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Tusina District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Tusina District, Russia

Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
4
Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie
3
Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie
3
Lyuban
1
Telmanovskoe selskoe poselenie
1
Trubnikoborskoe selskoe poselenie
1
House To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
Townhouse 4 roomsin Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms 92 m² Number of floors 2
€ 88,358
Art. 44657638. We bring to your attention a townhouse in the Fyodorovskoye residential compl…
Housein Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
162 m²
€ 187,723
Art. 41483892 Spend your money as profitable as possible – your large, stone, with a qualit…
Townhouse 4 roomsin Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms 92 m² Number of floors 2
€ 121,492
Art. 43364630. We bring to your attention a townhouse in the Fyodorovskoye residential compl…
Housein Telmanovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Telmanovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
86 m²
€ 75,089
Housein Ladoga, Russia
House
Ladoga, Russia
136 m²
€ 109,321
4 room housein Trubnikoborskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house
Trubnikoborskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 44,170
Winter house for sale 120 sq.m on a plot of 6 acres in SNT « Source » Trubnikobor rural s…
2 room housein Lyuban, Russia
2 room house
Lyuban, Russia
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 23,189
House for sale 45 sq.m. and a plot of 15 IZhS acres in the center of. Luban. The house requi…
Housein Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
156 m²
€ 187,723
Art. 26918502 Offered for sale 2-storey cottage, ( project № 1 ) on a plot of 6 acres in the…
Housein Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
162 m²
€ 187,723
3 room housein Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 20,981
Art. 56255501 Winter log house for sale in the village. Sousse-End of the Tosnensky district…
4 room housein Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house
Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms 93 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 59,089
Housein Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
156 m²
€ 104,904
Art. 3358262 Dear customers! In a beautiful location between Pavlovsky and Pgt. Fedorovskoye…

Properties features in Tusina District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir