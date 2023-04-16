Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Tusina District
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Tusina District, Russia

Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie
4
Tosnenskoe gorodskoe poselenie
3
Tosno
2
Lyuban
1
Ryabovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
1
Trubnikoborskoe selskoe poselenie
1
9 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Lyuban, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyuban, Russia
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 18,666
Direct sale. Cozy studio apartment for sale in the center of Lubani with a total area of 35.…
4 room apartmentin Ryabovo, Russia
4 room apartment
Ryabovo, Russia
4 Number of rooms 84 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 43,074
The best offer of a spacious four-room apartment of 84.4 m2 for price / quality / potential.…
2 room apartmentin Selco, Russia
2 room apartment
Selco, Russia
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 33,134
Direct sale! The price is reduced to the end of the year. Documents are ready. One of the be…
3 room apartmentin Tosno, Russia
3 room apartment
Tosno, Russia
3 Number of rooms 50 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 55,776
Three-room apartment for sale with an area of 50.2 sq.m. The apartment is located in the cen…
3 room apartmentin Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room apartment
Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 52 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 17,668
Three bedroom apartment for sale in. Luban pos. Red cottage d. 8.The house is brick, two-sto…
4 room apartmentin Tosno, Russia
4 room apartment
Tosno, Russia
4 Number of rooms 72 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 80,611
For sale spacious 4-room apartment in. Tosno on Lenin Avenue 75, with an area of 72 sq.m. Lo…
1 room apartmentin Tosnenskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
1 room apartment
Tosnenskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 17,119
3 room apartmentin Trubnikoborskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room apartment
Trubnikoborskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 12,149
3-room apartment for sale 45 m ² in der. Chudsky Bor Trubnikoborsky rural settlement of the …
1 room apartmentin Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 8,284

