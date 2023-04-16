Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Tusina District

Residential properties for sale in Tusina District, Russia

Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie
7
Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
4
Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie
3
Tosnenskoe gorodskoe poselenie
3
Lyuban
2
Tosno
2
Trubnikoborskoe selskoe poselenie
2
Ryabovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
1
Show more
21 property total found
Townhouse 4 roomsin Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms 92 m² Number of floors 2
€ 88,358
Art. 44657638. We bring to your attention a townhouse in the Fyodorovskoye residential compl…
1 room apartmentin Lyuban, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyuban, Russia
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 18,666
Direct sale. Cozy studio apartment for sale in the center of Lubani with a total area of 35.…
4 room apartmentin Ryabovo, Russia
4 room apartment
Ryabovo, Russia
4 Number of rooms 84 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 43,074
The best offer of a spacious four-room apartment of 84.4 m2 for price / quality / potential.…
Housein Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
162 m²
€ 187,723
Art. 41483892 Spend your money as profitable as possible – your large, stone, with a qualit…
2 room apartmentin Selco, Russia
2 room apartment
Selco, Russia
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 33,134
Direct sale! The price is reduced to the end of the year. Documents are ready. One of the be…
Townhouse 4 roomsin Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms 92 m² Number of floors 2
€ 121,492
Art. 43364630. We bring to your attention a townhouse in the Fyodorovskoye residential compl…
3 room apartmentin Tosno, Russia
3 room apartment
Tosno, Russia
3 Number of rooms 50 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 55,776
Three-room apartment for sale with an area of 50.2 sq.m. The apartment is located in the cen…
Housein Telmanovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Telmanovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
86 m²
€ 75,089
Housein Ladoga, Russia
House
Ladoga, Russia
136 m²
€ 109,321
4 room housein Trubnikoborskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house
Trubnikoborskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 44,170
Winter house for sale 120 sq.m on a plot of 6 acres in SNT « Source » Trubnikobor rural s…
2 room housein Lyuban, Russia
2 room house
Lyuban, Russia
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 23,189
House for sale 45 sq.m. and a plot of 15 IZhS acres in the center of. Luban. The house requi…
Housein Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
156 m²
€ 187,723
Art. 26918502 Offered for sale 2-storey cottage, ( project № 1 ) on a plot of 6 acres in the…
3 room apartmentin Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room apartment
Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 52 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 17,668
Three bedroom apartment for sale in. Luban pos. Red cottage d. 8.The house is brick, two-sto…
Housein Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
162 m²
€ 187,723
4 room apartmentin Tosno, Russia
4 room apartment
Tosno, Russia
4 Number of rooms 72 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 80,611
For sale spacious 4-room apartment in. Tosno on Lenin Avenue 75, with an area of 72 sq.m. Lo…
3 room housein Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 20,981
Art. 56255501 Winter log house for sale in the village. Sousse-End of the Tosnensky district…
4 room housein Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house
Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms 93 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 59,089
1 room apartmentin Tosnenskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
1 room apartment
Tosnenskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 17,119
3 room apartmentin Trubnikoborskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room apartment
Trubnikoborskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 12,149
3-room apartment for sale 45 m ² in der. Chudsky Bor Trubnikoborsky rural settlement of the …
1 room apartmentin Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 8,284
Housein Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
156 m²
€ 104,904
Art. 3358262 Dear customers! In a beautiful location between Pavlovsky and Pgt. Fedorovskoye…

Properties features in Tusina District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir