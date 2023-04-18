Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Tusina District
  5. Tosnenskoe gorodskoe poselenie

Residential properties for sale in Tosnenskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

Tosno
2
3 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Tosno, Russia
3 room apartment
Tosno, Russia
3 Number of rooms 50 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 56,342
Three-room apartment for sale with an area of 50.2 sq.m. The apartment is located in the cen…
4 room apartmentin Tosno, Russia
4 room apartment
Tosno, Russia
4 Number of rooms 72 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 81,445
For sale spacious 4-room apartment in. Tosno on Lenin Avenue 75, with an area of 72 sq.m. Lo…
1 room apartmentin Tosnenskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
1 room apartment
Tosnenskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 17,293

