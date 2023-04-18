Russia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Russia
New houses in Russia
All new buildings in Russia
49
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Russia
Residential
Apartment in Russia
Studio apartment
House in Russia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Russia
Luxury Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Russia
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Russia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Russia
Northwestern Federal District
Vsevolozhsky District
Toksovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
Toksovo
Houses
Houses for sale in Toksovo, Russia
House
Clear all
4 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Toksovo, Russia
318 m²
€ 580,156
Art. 41923674 Dear customer! A mansion in a unique place is offered to your attention! Hist…
House
Toksovo, Russia
228 m²
€ 502,058
Art. 37525694 An individual house of 228.3 m2 is offered for sale, on a plot of 8 acres, in…
House
Toksovo, Russia
490 m²
€ 613,626
Art. 3356842 We offer a spacious and bright two-story house from HONKA, which is the leader …
House
Toksovo, Russia
400 m²
€ 223,137
Art. 3355604 A rare, interesting and very profitable offer in the suburban real estate marke…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map