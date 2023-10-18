Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Svetlovskiy gorodskoy okrug
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Svetlovskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room house in Lyublino, Russia
4 room house
Lyublino, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1/2 share of an individual residential building ( house for 2 owners ) on the stree…
€50,123
8 room house in Svetlovskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
8 room house
Svetlovskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
Residential building, bathhouse and elling for sale with access to the Kaliningrad Sea Canal…
€145,988

Properties features in Svetlovskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir