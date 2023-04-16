Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Svetlogorskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

4 properties total found
Townhouse 4 roomsin Svetlogorsk, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Svetlogorsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 132,426
6 room housein Svetlogorsk, Russia
6 room house
Svetlogorsk, Russia
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 329,620
A unique offer in the center of Svetlogorsk with a mild European climate in the southeastern…
Housein Svetlogorsk, Russia
House
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Number of floors 2
€ 320,234
Residential building for sale in Svetlogorsk - 2 right on the seashore in a green massif. Ob…
Housein Donskoe, Russia
House
Donskoe, Russia
Number of floors 2
€ 107,665
In truth, a fabulous house in a fabulous place. On the site there is a fruitful cherry, 2 oa…

