Residential properties for sale in Svetlogorskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

Svetlogorsk
29
30 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Svetlogorsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 127,014
3 bedroom apartment in Svetlogorsk, in the new microdistrict Svetlogorsk 3, low-rise buildin…
1 room apartmentin Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 3/7 Floor
€ 53,843
One-room apartment for sale in a residential complex of business class, Forest fairy tale. T…
1 room apartmentin Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 3/7 Floor
€ 54,685
One-room apartment for sale in a residential complex of business class, Forest fairy tale. T…
2 room apartmentin Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/5 Floor
€ 88,358
I will sell a 2-room apartment in a new house in Svetlogorsk-2. Area: 61.3 sq.m. Gray key, a…
2 room apartmentin Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/6 Floor
€ 55,654
2 room apartmentin Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 5/6 Floor
€ 54,421
2 room apartmentin Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 6/6 Floor
€ 54,834
2 room apartmentin Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 4/6 Floor
€ 55,654
1 room apartmentin Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1/5 Floor
€ 91,671
Townhouse 4 roomsin Svetlogorsk, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Svetlogorsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 132,426
Apartmentin Svetlogorsk, Russia
Apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
7/8 Floor
€ 37,552
2 room apartmentin Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 4/6 Floor
€ 55,654
Apartments on the 4th floor, with a beautiful view of the forest, with one bedroom. 48.61 sq…
1 room apartmentin Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 3/8 Floor
€ 82,283
Eco-apartment in Svetlogorsk 10 minutes from the Baltic Sea. The apartment is in a new inhab…
1 room apartmentin Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 5/8 Floor
€ 73,985
Svetlogorsk is beautiful in any season of the year. In autumn, when the elements rage like, …
1 room apartmentin Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 2/4 Floor
€ 193,924
I will sell a studio apartment in a comfort apartment complex. Area: 68.2 sq.m. Cleaning Aut…
1 room apartmentin Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 7/7 Floor
€ 98,279
I will sell a 1-room apartment in a new house in Svetlogorsk-2. Area: 48.12 sq.m. Gray key, …
1 room apartmentin Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 6/8 Floor
€ 65,164
6 room housein Svetlogorsk, Russia
6 room house
Svetlogorsk, Russia
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 329,620
A unique offer in the center of Svetlogorsk with a mild European climate in the southeastern…
1 room apartmentin Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 4/6 Floor
€ 54,109
For sale apartment, in the under construction apartment - hotel in Svetlogorsk, on Sosnova S…
Housein Svetlogorsk, Russia
House
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Number of floors 2
€ 320,234
Residential building for sale in Svetlogorsk - 2 right on the seashore in a green massif. Ob…
1 room apartmentin Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 2/7 Floor
€ 177,147
" Baden-Baden Apartments & quot; Where better to buy real estate in Svetlogorsk? In the…
1 room apartmentin Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 5/5 Floor
€ 91,101
I will sell an apartment in a new building, on the coast of the Baltic Sea. This option will…
1 room apartmentin Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1/9 Floor
€ 94,966
I will sell 1 room apartment in the center of Svetlogorsk near Lake Tikhoe. New home 2018. T…
2 room apartmentin Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/6 Floor
€ 69,644
I will sell the Eurobug apartments in the new house in Svetlogorsk-2. Area: 47.96 sq. M.m. G…
2 room apartmentin Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 2/3 Floor
€ 68,712
I will sell 2-room apartments in Svetlogorsk. Area: 65.2 square meters.m. Rooms on opposite …
2 room apartmentin Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1/6 Floor
€ 119,458
LCD Baltic coast residential complex comfort class + + in the green and truly cozy area of S…
Housein Donskoe, Russia
House
Donskoe, Russia
Number of floors 2
€ 107,665
In truth, a fabulous house in a fabulous place. On the site there is a fruitful cherry, 2 oa…
1 room apartmentin Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 5/6 Floor
€ 92,643
2 room apartmentin Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 3/4 Floor
€ 284,898
One bedroom apartment in the center of Svetlogorsk in a premium residential building Vitral …
2 room apartmentin Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1/5 Floor
€ 198,766
Apartment in an elite house in the very center of Svetlogorsk Design decoration Parking in t…

