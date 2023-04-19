Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sverdlovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Sochi, Russia
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
2 Number of rooms 33 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 93,287
Offered for sale chic apartment with designer repairs! The apartment is conveniently planned…
4 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 8/16 Floor
€ 197,922
For sale 4-room apartment, with an area of 75.3 square meters. m on the 8th floor…
2 room apartmentin Leninsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
2 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 186,266
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
8 room housein poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
8 room house
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
8 Number of rooms 460 m² Number of floors 4
€ 389,859
Object code in the Agency's database: 134-926, Kaluga highway, 16 km from MKAD, Iskra c / p …
2 room apartmentin Voronezh, Russia
2 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
2 Number of rooms 45 m² Number of floors 5
€ 54,072
For sale 2 bedroom apartment on the 5 floor 5-storey brick house. The apartment is located i…
1 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 22 m² 2/15 Floor
€ 79,321
2 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 3/16 Floor
€ 125,154
1 room studio apartmentin Nekrasovka District, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Nekrasovka District, Russia
1 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 155,447
  The Nekrasovka residential complex is located in the southeast of Moscow, in an area with…
3 room apartmentin poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Marushkinskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 76 m² Number of floors 7
€ 121,531
For sale 3-bedroom apartment in LC "Barkley Honey Valley." Spacious, functional layout, ther…
2 room apartmentin Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 6/12 Floor
€ 85,032
For sale 2-room apartment, with an area of 52.3 square meters. m on the 6th floor of the com…
2 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 3/15 Floor
€ 122,254
For sale 2 - bedroom apartment, with an area of 39.9 square meters. m on the 3 - …
Housein Sochi, Russia
House
Sochi, Russia
160 m²
€ 216,558

