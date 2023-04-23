Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Petrodvorcovyy rayon
  5. Strelna
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Strelna, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment in Strelna, Russia
Apartment
Strelna, Russia
81 m²
€ 138,303
Art. 30329543 On sale a comfortable apartment of 3E format in one of the most beautiful and…
1 room apartment in Strelna, Russia
1 room apartment
Strelna, Russia
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 69,152
An advance has been paid for the object. It is offered for sale one-room apartment in a hous…
Realting.com
Go