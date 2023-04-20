Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Sovetskiy gorodskoy okrug
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Sovetskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

Sovetsk
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Sovetsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Sovetsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1/5 Floor
€ 18,936

Properties features in Sovetskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir