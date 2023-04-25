Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Southern Administrative Okrug
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Southern Administrative Okrug, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Southern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Apartment
Southern Administrative Okrug, Russia
65 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,129,484

Properties features in Southern Administrative Okrug, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir