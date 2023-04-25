Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Southern Administrative Okrug

Residential properties for sale in Southern Administrative Okrug, Russia

3 properties total found
3 room house in Southern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room house
Southern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 87 m² Number of floors 16
€ 665,083
The best apartment in the LCD of the business class "Residents of Composers"!Repair was made…
2 room house in Southern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room house
Southern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 59 m² Number of floors 16
€ 234,225
For sale is a nice apartment with a high quality repair. Repairs were carried out at the…
Apartment in Southern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Apartment
Southern Administrative Okrug, Russia
65 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,129,484

