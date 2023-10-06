Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. South-Western Administrative Okrug

Pool Residential properties for sale in South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia

Konkovo District
184
3 properties total found
House with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna in South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
House with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Area 1 240 m²
Number of floors 4
Object code in the Agency's database: 167-829, Kaluga highway, 8 km from MKAD, Potapovo k / …
€1,42M
9 room house with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna in South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
9 room house with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 12
Area 500 m²
Object code in the Agency's database: 167-128, Kaluga highway, 8 km from MKAD, Potapovo k / …
€947,066
House 5 bathrooms with swimming pool in South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
House 5 bathrooms with swimming pool
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Bathrooms count 5
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 4
Lot number: 3645228, Four-story house with hall, study, kitchen, 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, bi…
€511,416

