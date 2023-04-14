Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. South-Western Administrative Okrug
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
5 room housein South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
5 room house
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
5 Number of rooms 198 m² Number of floors 23
€ 1,424,653
In the ecologically clean district of Moscow, an apartment of 198 sq.m. overlooking the pond…
3 room housein South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room house
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 163 m² Number of floors 20
€ 1,453,728
Spacious apartment like art! New repairs in a sophisticated and luxurious style, fully equip…
4 room housein South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
4 room house
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
4 Number of rooms 150 m² Number of floors 32
€ 973,998
ZHK "Emirald" - a complex of business class in a prestigious and environmentally friendly ar…

Properties features in South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir