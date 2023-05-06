Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. South Federal District

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in South Federal District, Russia

Krasnodar Krai
712
Sochi
590
Krasnaya Polyana
8
Sirius
4
Krasnodar
3
18 properties total found
Apartment in Sochi, Russia
Apartment
Sochi, Russia
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/8
€ 99,730
8 room house in Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
8 room house
Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
Rooms 8
Area 282 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 985,887
2 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 8/13
€ 147,875
3 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
3 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 8/12
€ 157,046
House in Vysokoye, Russia
House
Vysokoye, Russia
Area 170 m²
€ 481,455
House in Sochi, Russia
House
Sochi, Russia
Area 300 m²
€ 1,260,954
House in Sochi, Russia
House
Sochi, Russia
Area 300 m²
€ 1,948,747
Cottage in Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
Cottage
Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
Area 96 m²
€ 108,901
House in Sochi, Russia
House
Sochi, Russia
Area 714 m²
€ 3,381,649
Cottage in Chereshnya, Russia
Cottage
Chereshnya, Russia
Area 205 m²
€ 401,213
Cottage in Sochi, Russia
Cottage
Sochi, Russia
Area 500 m²
€ 1,375,586
House in Sochi, Russia
House
Sochi, Russia
Area 180 m²
€ 630,477
6 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
6 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
Floor 6/6
€ 1,260,954
3 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
3 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 17/21
€ 747,975
Cottage in Verkhnevesyoloye, Russia
Cottage
Verkhnevesyoloye, Russia
Area 300 m²
€ 401,213
2 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/8
€ 103,169
Cottage in Bestuzhevskoye, Russia
Cottage
Bestuzhevskoye, Russia
Area 300 m²
€ 510,113
3 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
3 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 6/7
€ 275,117

Properties features in South Federal District, Russia

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir