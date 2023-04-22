Russia
Realting.com
Russia
Central Federal District
South-Eastern Administrative Okrug
Studios
Studios for Sale in South-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Nekrasovka District
18
Studio apartment
Clear all
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room studio apartment
Nekrasovka District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
71 m²
€ 164,721
The Nekrasovka residential complex is located in the southeast of Moscow, in an area with…
1 room studio apartment
Nekrasovka District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
80 m²
€ 153,746
The Nekrasovka residential complex is located in the southeast of Moscow, in an area with…
1 room studio apartment
Nekrasovka District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
161 m²
€ 296,718
The Nekrasovka residential complex is located in the southeast of Moscow, in an area with…
1 room studio apartment
Nekrasovka District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
130 m²
€ 267,466
The Nekrasovka residential complex is located in the southeast of Moscow, in an area with…
1 room studio apartment
Nekrasovka District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
144 m²
€ 281,868
The Nekrasovka residential complex is located in the southeast of Moscow, in an area with…
1 room studio apartment
Nekrasovka District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
68 m²
€ 165,015
The Nekrasovka residential complex is located in the southeast of Moscow, in an area with…
1 room studio apartment
Nekrasovka District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
76 m²
€ 176,372
The Nekrasovka residential complex is located in the southeast of Moscow, in an area with…
1 room studio apartment
Nekrasovka District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
135 m²
€ 273,184
The Nekrasovka residential complex is located in the southeast of Moscow, in an area with…
1 room studio apartment
Nekrasovka District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
119 m²
€ 245,588
The Nekrasovka residential complex is located in the southeast of Moscow, in an area with…
1 room studio apartment
Nekrasovka District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
115 m²
€ 224,151
The Nekrasovka residential complex is located in the southeast of Moscow, in an area with…
1 room studio apartment
Nekrasovka District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
137 m²
€ 284,380
The Nekrasovka residential complex is located in the southeast of Moscow, in an area with…
1 room studio apartment
Nekrasovka District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
150 m²
€ 281,354
The Nekrasovka residential complex is located in the southeast of Moscow, in an area with…
1 room studio apartment
Nekrasovka District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
139 m²
€ 274,174
The Nekrasovka residential complex is located in the southeast of Moscow, in an area with…
1 room studio apartment
Nekrasovka District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
128 m²
€ 259,012
The Nekrasovka residential complex is located in the southeast of Moscow, in an area with…
1 room studio apartment
Nekrasovka District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
106 m²
€ 211,806
The Nekrasovka residential complex is located in the southeast of Moscow, in an area with…
1 room studio apartment
Nekrasovka District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
142 m²
€ 283,470
The Nekrasovka residential complex is located in the southeast of Moscow, in an area with…
1 room studio apartment
Nekrasovka District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
150 m²
€ 275,411
The Nekrasovka residential complex is located in the southeast of Moscow, in an area with…
1 room studio apartment
Nekrasovka District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
143 m²
€ 316,548
The Nekrasovka residential complex is located in the southeast of Moscow, in an area with…
