  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Sosnovsky District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Sosnovsky District, Russia

Paninskiy selsovet
2
Selitbinskiy selsovet
1
House in Panino, Russia
House
Panino, Russia
40 m² Number of floors 1
€ 6,639
Log house, veranda, garage, courtyard. Heating is oven and electric. Gas pipe along the hous…
House in Krutye, Russia
House
Krutye, Russia
109 m² Number of floors 1
€ 29,874
House in Paninskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Paninskiy selsovet, Russia
30 m² Number of floors 1
€ 5,311
I sell a five-wall log house, Sosnovsky district, etc. Ragosino, 6, 9 acres, bundle 4 acres,…
House in Selitba, Russia
House
Selitba, Russia
200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 22,018
I sell the house 24 km from the river. Sosnovskoye, Seliba village. Area 200 m, section - 14…

