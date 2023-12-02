Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Sosnoviy Bor
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Sosnoviy Bor, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Sosnoviy Bor, Russia
House
Sosnoviy Bor, Russia
Area 143 m²
€199,278
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
House in Sosnoviy Bor, Russia
House
Sosnoviy Bor, Russia
Area 143 m²
€231,121
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir