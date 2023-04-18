Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Solnechnogorsky District
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia

1 property total found
1 room studio apartmentin Alabushevo, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Alabushevo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 87,364
A residential quarter from DSK-1 with thoughtful functional plans, developed infrastructure …

