Realting.com
Russia
South Federal District
Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation)
Sochi
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Sochi, Russia
11 properties total found
Apartment
Sochi, Russia
72 m²
3/8
€ 104,090
For sale apartment in the very center of p. Lazarevskoye, to the sea 200m. A minute walk Wat…
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
2
45 m²
8/13
€ 154,340
STATUS - QUARTERS, any mortgage is possible. Planned: kitchen-living room, bedroom, dressing…
3 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
3
76 m²
8/12
€ 163,912
Cost is valid only until the end of January!!! Apartment with cosmetic repairs. The windows …
House
Sochi, Russia
300 m²
€ 1,316,080
An ultra-modern villa near the Gorki-11 premium village with panoramic sea views and an Olym…
House
Sochi, Russia
300 m²
€ 2,033,942
An ultra-modern villa near the Gorki-11 premium village with panoramic sea views and an Olym…
House
Sochi, Russia
714 m²
€ 3,529,487
I bring to your attention a truly unique project, the analogues of which are not on the terr…
Cottage
Sochi, Russia
500 m²
€ 1,435,724
On sale is an elite cottage built in the style of hi-tech. Cottage carefully inscribed in th…
6 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
6
600 m²
6/6
€ 1,316,080
3 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
3
123 m²
17/21
€ 780,675
Three-room apartment for sale on the nineteenth residential complex of the elite class! The…
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
2
44 m²
3/8
€ 107,679
Apartment with repair and furniture. The rooms are isolated. Passing kitchen. Open sea view.…
3 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
3
220 m²
6/7
€ 287,145
Great apartment in the house with elevator and security. The infrastructure of the district …
