Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. South Federal District
  4. Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation)
  5. Sochi
  6. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Sochi, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
House in Sochi, Russia
House
Sochi, Russia
Area 300 m²
€ 1,316,080
An ultra-modern villa near the Gorki-11 premium village with panoramic sea views and an Olym…
House in Sochi, Russia
House
Sochi, Russia
Area 300 m²
€ 2,033,942
An ultra-modern villa near the Gorki-11 premium village with panoramic sea views and an Olym…
House in Sochi, Russia
House
Sochi, Russia
Area 714 m²
€ 3,529,487
I bring to your attention a truly unique project, the analogues of which are not on the terr…
Cottage in Sochi, Russia
Cottage
Sochi, Russia
Area 500 m²
€ 1,435,724
On sale is an elite cottage built in the style of hi-tech. Cottage carefully inscribed in th…

Properties features in Sochi, Russia

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir