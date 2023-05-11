Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. South Federal District
  4. Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation)
  5. Sochi
  6. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Sochi, Russia

2 properties total found
House in Sochi, Russia
House
Sochi, Russia
Area 297 m²
€ 1,495,546
An excellent cottage is offered for purchase in the best area of the city of Sochi-Maceste. …
House in Sochi, Russia
House
Sochi, Russia
Area 340 m²
€ 1,615,189
An excellent cottage is offered for purchase in the best area of the city of Sochi-Maceste. …

